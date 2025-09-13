Riley Green Shares Romantic Insights During UK Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama — Country music star Riley Green has been making headlines not just for his music, but also for his status as one of the most eligible bachelors in the scene. During his recent tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Green shared humorous insights about his love life with curious interviewers.

Fans often speculate about Green’s romantic interests, with rumors linking him to his duet partner, Ella Langley, and fellow artist Megan Moroney. However, both have denied any romantic connections. During various interviews, Green maintained a playful and charming demeanor while fielding questions about his dating life.

One memorable exchange was with Irish host Abigail Parkinson, who cheekily inquired about Green’s well-built arms. “When you came out of the womb, did you have those arms or what?” she asked. Green laughed and responded, “I was kind of small as a kid. I was kind of short until I had a growth spurt in 9th grade. My dad had big forearms, and maybe a lot of construction work over the years contributed to that!”

Continuing their light-hearted banter, Parkinson asked about Green’s successful song with Ella Langley, “You Look Like You Love Me,” and whether it has led to women using the song’s lyrics to catch his attention. Green mentioned that a “green flag” in a date would be if the person is nice to the waiter, while smoking excessively during a date would be a “red flag.”

“A lot of times we’d go on dates to Waffle House, you can smoke in there,” he added, teasing that his future romantic partners might want to take notes.

With his down-to-earth charm and musical talent, Riley Green continues to capture the hearts of fans while keeping the mystery alive about his love life.