Riley Green Surprised by Spanx Thrown on Stage

Las Vegas, Nevada — Country music star Riley Green experienced an unexpected moment during a concert when a fan threw her Spanx onto the stage. This surprising incident occurred on August 25, 2025, as Green performed and the audience sang along to his hit song, “You Look Like You Love Me.”

A video shared on social media reveals Green walking across the stage when he comes across the flesh-toned undergarment. Holding it up, he appeared puzzled and asked the crowd, “What the hell is that?” The audience quickly erupted in laughter and applause as he paraded the Spanx.

The woman filming the moment was clearly amused by the situation, captioning the video with a humorous take: “POV: when your friend wants to show Riley Green what girls his age have to wear to his concerts.” Green, unfazed by the thrown garment, continued to perform professionally while holding the item.

While it is not uncommon for performers to receive various clothing items from fans, this marks a unique instance for Green, who is no stranger to such antics. In fact, he joked about similar occurrences in the past, having seen bras tossed on stage before. Green is known for connecting with his audience, which often leads to playful exchanges.

Throwing personal items at musicians isn’t only a fun activity; it has also raised safety concerns at concerts. Recently, other artists have faced dangerous situations resulting from such behavior, prompting discussions on audience etiquette and respect during live performances.

Despite the unexpected turn during his show, Green carried on with his set and received overwhelming support from his fans.