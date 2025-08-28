Entertainment
Riley Green Surprised by Spanx Thrown on Stage
Las Vegas, Nevada — Country music star Riley Green experienced an unexpected moment during a concert when a fan threw her Spanx onto the stage. This surprising incident occurred on August 25, 2025, as Green performed and the audience sang along to his hit song, “You Look Like You Love Me.”
A video shared on social media reveals Green walking across the stage when he comes across the flesh-toned undergarment. Holding it up, he appeared puzzled and asked the crowd, “What the hell is that?” The audience quickly erupted in laughter and applause as he paraded the Spanx.
The woman filming the moment was clearly amused by the situation, captioning the video with a humorous take: “POV: when your friend wants to show Riley Green what girls his age have to wear to his concerts.” Green, unfazed by the thrown garment, continued to perform professionally while holding the item.
While it is not uncommon for performers to receive various clothing items from fans, this marks a unique instance for Green, who is no stranger to such antics. In fact, he joked about similar occurrences in the past, having seen bras tossed on stage before. Green is known for connecting with his audience, which often leads to playful exchanges.
Throwing personal items at musicians isn’t only a fun activity; it has also raised safety concerns at concerts. Recently, other artists have faced dangerous situations resulting from such behavior, prompting discussions on audience etiquette and respect during live performances.
Despite the unexpected turn during his show, Green carried on with his set and received overwhelming support from his fans.
Recent Posts
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board