Riley Greene Among Top MLB Home Run Picks for July 22

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is back in the spotlight as one of the top home run picks for July 22. After struggling against standout pitcher Paul Skenes on Monday, Greene is now set to face Mitch Keller, who has poorer statistics against left-handed batters. Greene is coming off a challenging game where he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, but he remains a formidable hitter, with three home runs in his last six games.

According to the latest MLB odds from BetMGM, Greene is offered at +500 to hit a home run, making him an attractive option for bettors looking for value. Greene has accumulated a career-high 25 homers in his fourth MLB season, marking a significant increase in his power numbers from previous years.

“Greene is usually a solid play when facing a right-handed pitcher,” said SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner. “He’s hitting .304 this season, with 23 of his 25 home runs coming against righties.” Greene’s performance has shown consistent improvement, recently hitting homers in back-to-back games before the All-Star Break.

Other notable home run candidates for Tuesday include Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who is listed at +360, and Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels at +425. Adell has also demonstrated impressive power this season, with a bat speed better than 99% of MLB players, contributing to his strong hitting metrics.

In summary, as Greene prepares to take the plate on Tuesday, all eyes will be on his power potential against Keller. With favorable splits against right-handed pitching, he has an excellent chance to capitalize and contribute to his team’s success.