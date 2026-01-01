Riley Nowakowski Leads Indiana in Rose Bowl Showdown Against Alabama

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Riley Nowakowski has emerged as a crucial player for Indiana as they prepare to face Alabama in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl. The 6-foot-1, 249-pound tight end has made a significant impact on the undefeated Hoosiers (13-0), who are hunting for their first bowl win since 1991.

Once a walk-on fullback at Wisconsin, Nowakowski has recorded career-highs of 25 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has played a key role in Indiana’s offense that leads the Big Ten, averaging 41.9 points per game and 472.8 total yards, thanks in part to the play of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

“I always felt I could make an impact in the pass game,” Nowakowski said. “I think I’ve built a great relationship with Fernando, which has helped me seize the opportunities that come my way.”

The bond between Nowakowski and Mendoza developed quickly after they both arrived in Bloomington last January. “We spent a lot of time working together in the offseason, and I was able to gain his trust,” Nowakowski explained.

Head coach Curt Cignetti praised Nowakowski’s hard work and commitment. “He’s not your prototypical tight end, but we’re glad to have him. He’s a great leader and a consistent performer,” Cignetti said. “He makes big plays and has developed into a reliable target.”

Nowakowski has made crucial catches, including a 29-yard reception during a comeback win against Penn State. His journey from a walk-on to a starting tight end reflects his determination and resilience. “I was always told I was too small, but I worked hard to prove myself,” he shared.

Indiana will integrate both practice and media obligations over the next few days as they finalize their preparations for Alabama. The Hoosiers understand that this game is not just about reaching the Rose Bowl, but also about winning it. “Getting here is only part of the journey. Winning is what matters,” linebacker Aiden Fisher stated.

As the Hoosiers aim for victory, Nowakowski is ready to seize this opportunity, reflecting on his commitment and the team’s goal. “We’ve worked hard to get here, and now it’s about execution and winning,” he said.