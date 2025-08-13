Rinderknech Collapses Mid-Match at Cincinnati Open Amid Sweltering Heat

CINCINNATI, Ohio — French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech collapsed on the court during his third-round match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cincinnati Open on Monday. The extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), caused him to retire from the match.

Rinderknech had lost the first set in a tightly contested tiebreak and was tied at 2-2 in the second set when he fell to the ground near the baseline as Auger-Aliassime prepared to serve. Medical staff quickly rushed to his aid, applying ice packs to cool him down. After a brief recovery period, Rinderknech attempted to resume play but ultimately withdrew, allowing Auger-Aliassime to advance to the last 16 with a score of 7-6(4), 4-2 (retired).

The 30-year-old Rinderknech showed great determination, quickly trying to return to the match after his collapse. However, he soon acknowledged the toll the heat had taken on him. “I tested the GreenSet hot plate version… verdict: not a fan at all,” he later posted on Instagram, acknowledging the impact of the court’s heat.

Several players have struggled with the oppressive conditions throughout the tournament, which has seen heat-related incidents during matches. British number two Cameron Norrie was also affected and appeared visibly fatigued during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Open organizers implemented a heat rule, allowing players a 10-minute break between the second and third sets to cope with the soaring temperatures. Sky Sports commentator Gigi Salmon described the scene as “worrying,” noting that both players had been on the court for nearly two hours before Rinderknech collapsed.

Despite the challenging conditions, Auger-Aliassime expressed concern for his opponent and was seen rushing to offer assistance when Rinderknech fell. Following the match, he will face Benjamin Bonzi in the fourth round. The rising temperatures at major tennis tournaments have raised discussions around player safety and the need for increased measures to combat heat-related issues.