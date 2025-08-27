Rinderknech Faces Carballes Baena in US Open Opener

New York, USA – In the opening round of the US Open on August 24, Arthur Rinderknech from France is set to clash with Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. Both players are eager to progress to the second round of this prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Rinderknech, currently ranked 77th in the world, comes into this match with a solid recent performance, including reaching the quarter-finals at the Queen's Club and the third round at Wimbledon. He secured his spot in the US Open by defeating Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. With a record of no first-round exits at the US Open in his previous participations, Rinderknech is looking to capitalize on his experience.

Conversely, Carballes Baena, ranked 84th, has faced challenges on hard courts this season, achieving his best result in the Australian Open earlier this year by advancing to the third round. His last matches included second-round exits at ATP events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The two players have met twice before, with Carballes Baena winning both encounters on clay surfaces in 2021. However, Rinderknech has shown improvement on hard courts recently, which could give him an edge heading into this match.

In their respective careers on outdoor hard courts since 2023, Rinderknech stands with 24 wins against 33 losses, while Carballes Baena has a record of 20 wins and 28 losses. This suggests Rinderknech may have the upper hand in terms of recent performance.

The match promises to be exciting as both competitors aim to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the next round of this high-stakes tournament.