Sports
Rinderknech and Hanfmann Clash in Generali Open Quarterfinals
Kitzbuhel, Austria — Arthur Rinderknech will play against Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on Thursday, July 24, at 11:00 AM local time. This match marks the fourth meeting between the two players, who are currently tied with one win each on clay.
Hanfmann, currently ranked No. 65 in the world, has a win-loss record of 16-24 for the year and reached the quarterfinals by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas and others. Last year, he made it to the semifinals at the same tournament before losing to Matteo Berrettini.
On the other side, Rinderknech, ranked No. 141, has fought his way through the tournament after beating Facundo Bagnis and Norbert Gombos. He holds a record of 7-9 on clay in 2025 and did not compete in Kitzbuhel last year.
The odds favor Hanfmann at -150, giving him a 60% chance of winning the match, while Rinderknech is the underdog at +115. Analysts suggest that Hanfmann should take the match in three sets based on past performances, making it a highly anticipated showdown.
As Tennis Tonic points out, this meeting could prove crucial for both players, with Hanfmann looking to bounce back after last year’s semifinal exit and Rinderknech eager to make his mark in the tournament.
