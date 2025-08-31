Rinderknech Upsets Bonzi, Advances in US Open

QUEENS, N.Y. – Texas A&M men’s tennis player Arthur Rinderknech advanced to the round of 16 at the 2025 US Open after defeating fellow French player Benjamin Bonzi, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, on Friday.

Rinderknech, ranked No. 81, rallied after losing the first set to 51st-ranked Bonzi, winning three consecutive sets to secure the upset. This victory marks Rinderknech’s deepest run at the US Open.

“I feel great. It’s amazing to reach this level,” Rinderknech said after his match. “I’ve been working hard, and it’s paying off.”

The 2018 Texas A&M graduate will now face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who has had a strong tournament run. The match is scheduled for Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the first serve expected at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Alcaraz, age 22, holds a 3-0 lead over Rinderknech in their head-to-head matchups. He recently defeated Luciano Darderi in straight sets to reach the fourth round. “Every match is a new challenge. I’m ready for this one,” Alcaraz stated.

Rinderknech’s recent form has been impressive, including three top-20 wins this summer, including a victory against No. 18 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the previous round. “I want to keep pushing myself and see how far I can go,” Rinderknech added.

As the tournament progresses, both players will aim for victory in what promises to be an exciting encounter.