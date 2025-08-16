Ringbrothers Unveils Impressive 1971 Aston Martin DBS ‘OCTAVIA’

MONTEREY, Calif. — Ringbrothers, a renowned custom car builder and parts manufacturer, unveiled its most ambitious project yet: the 1971 Aston Martin DBS “OCTAVIA.” This stunning vehicle debuted today at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, marking Ringbrothers’ first build and their first appearance at one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events.

The “OCTAVIA” started as a donor car that underwent more than 12,000 hours of design, engineering, and craftsmanship. The result is a British motoring icon reborn using carbon fiber and advanced performance technology.

“It’s nearly impossible to convey all the intricacies that went into engineering this car,” said Ringbrothers co-owner Mike Ring. “We’ve combined the ferocity of American muscle with the stiff upper lip of English sophistication. ‘OCTAVIA’ is beyond anything we’ve built before and a celebration of the hot rodding spirit, unveiled in Monterey on the grandest stage of them all.”

The car retains the classic silhouette designed by William Towns but features sharper, more muscular curves, with dimensions widened by eight inches at the front and ten at the rear. Designer Gary Ragle played a crucial role in developing the revised bodywork and bespoke interior design.

Under the clamshell hood sits a Ford Performance 5.0-liter V8 featuring a 2.65-liter Harrop supercharger, producing 805 horsepower through a six-speed manual transmission. A custom Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis, Fox coilovers, Brembo brakes, and unique centerlock HRE wheels contribute to its menacing driving capabilities.

Inside, the use of carbon fiber, pleated leather, and 3D-printed stainless-steel accents combine modern luxury with artisanal craftsmanship. The MI6-inspired theme features playful details, including “Aston Martini” valve covers and a martini-glass dipstick handle.

“OCTAVIA is a combination of state-of-the-art fabrication and imagination,” said co-owner Jim Ring. “We asked ourselves, ‘What would an MI6 agent drive on holiday?’ This was the result.” With its breathtaking craftsmanship, world-class performance, and bold creative vision, “OCTAVIA” challenges the limits of bespoke automotive design.