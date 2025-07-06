Entertainment
Ringo Starr Collaborates with Sam Mendes on Upcoming Biopic Script
London, UK – Ringo Starr recently spent two days with director Sam Mendes to refine the script for his upcoming biopic. In an interview with The New York Times, Starr shared that they meticulously reviewed the script line by line to ensure it accurately reflects his life, particularly regarding scenes with his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett.
Starr stated, ‘He had a writer – very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I. That’s not how we were. I’d say, ‘We would never do that.’ During their discussions, Starr provided what he called ‘extensive notes’ to get the story closer to reality.
Despite his earlier concerns, Starr expressed satisfaction with the revised script. He remarked, ‘He’ll do what he’s doing, and I’ll send him peace and love,’ highlighting his trademark positive attitude.
The planned biopic is part of a larger four-film project about each of The Beatles, set to be released in April 2026. Barry Keoghan will portray Starr, while Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, and Joseph Quinn will play Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison, respectively.
Mendes is enthusiastic about the project and committed to sharing the story of the legendary band in a unique cinematic format. As the development continues, many fans are eager to see how the films will honor the band’s rich history.
