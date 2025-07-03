Rinky Hijikata Emerges as a Rising Star in Tennis

Sydney, Australia — Rinky Hijikata, a 24-year-old tennis player, is quickly establishing himself as a key figure in the sport. Born on February 23, 2001, Hijikata’s rise follows a path from junior collegiate athletics to the professional tour, where he has become known for his aggressive baseline play and strong two-handed backhand.

As of August 2024, Hijikata achieved his highest singles ranking of world No. 62, and he reached No. 23 in doubles. His standout achievement to date is winning the men’s doubles title at the 2023 Australian Open alongside Jason Kubler.

Hijikata’s journey began at the age of three when he started playing tennis in his backyard, driven by a love for the game instilled by his parents, Junko and Makoto, who immigrated from Japan. He comes from an athletic background; his father is a tennis coach, while his siblings were competitive swimmers.

In singles, Hijikata’s breakthrough moment came when he reached the fourth round of the 2023 U.S. Open as a wildcard. Throughout his career, he has faced off against top players like Matteo Arnaldi and Frances Tiafoe, earning ATP quarterfinal and semifinal appearances and winning multiple ITF and Challenger titles.

As he gains experience and confidence on the international stage, Hijikata is currently coached by Mark Draper, benefiting from previous guidance from mentors like Ben Pyne, Jarrad Bunt, and David Moore. With an impressive start to his career, fans and analysts alike are eager to see what the future holds for this promising young talent.