Sports
Rio Ferdinand to Host FIFA World Cup Draw This Friday
WASHINGTON D.C., Dec. 5, 2025 — Rio Ferdinand, the former England and Manchester United defender, is set to host the FIFA World Cup draw on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
Ferdinand, who retired from professional football in 2015, has transitioned to a prominent role as a sports analyst, making him a fitting choice for the event. FIFA appointed him to “conduct this draw” alongside host Samantha Johnson, a position he called an “unbelievable honor.”
In a statement, Ferdinand expressed his excitement, saying, “As a player, I lived for these global stages — now I’m humbled to play a different, special role to reveal the 12 groups of four teams that the whole world is waiting for.” This opportunity comes four years ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
FIFA’s choice of Ferdinand for this role stands out among a panel that also includes several sports legends such as Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O’Neal, and Aaron Judge, each known for their success in their respective sports.
Ferdinand’s impressive football career began with West Ham United and included a record-breaking transfer to Leeds United for £18 million in 2000. He further solidified his legacy at Manchester United, winning the Premier League six times and the UEFA Champions League in 2008.
Despite controversies during his career, including an eight-month ban from football in 2004 and a fraught relationship with fellow England player John Terry, Ferdinand has remained a respected figure in the sport. His media presence has grown significantly, particularly through his YouTube channel, which boasts over 1.46 million subscribers.
As he prepares for the World Cup draw, Ferdinand is also in discussions with Fox Sports about joining their analyst team for the tournament, which indicates his ongoing influence in football media.
The draw is eagerly anticipated, with fans around the world eager to see which teams will face off in the upcoming World Cup.
