Rio de Janeiro Celebrates 100 Years of O Globo with Aquarius Festival

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — On Saturday night, July 19, the Praça Mauá hosted a special edition of the Aquarius Project, commemorating 100 years of O Globo with an unforgettable musical performance. The event, organized by the newspaper in collaboration with the Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira, aims to bring classical music to a wider audience.

The centennial edition featured a stellar lineup of Brazilian popular music artists who joined the orchestra for heartfelt performances. Roberta Miranda kicked off the show with her powerful voice, followed by a vibrant duet between Chico César and Martinho da Vila on “Kizomba, a Festa da Raça,” which had the audience singing along and celebrating the country’s musical diversity.

The grand finale was led by Iza, who captivated the crowd with a solo performance and later returned to close the concert in a spectacular musical gathering alongside the orchestra and fellow artists. The event beautifully combined tradition and innovation, attracting fans of both classical and popular music to celebrate a significant milestone for the newspaper and the city.

Before the concert, a diverse crowd had gathered in Praça Mauá, enjoying free shows under a clear blue sky. Many attendees, including seniors, embraced the chance to experience the performance by the Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira and popular musicians. A 73-year-old retiree, Maria Lúcia, brought her musician grandson to appreciate the samba and orchestral music. Attendees reminisced about past Aquarius events, relishing the modern infrastructure and maritime atmosphere of Praça Mauá.

During the concert, the orchestra, conducted by Eduardo Pereira, began with an arrangement based on “Pelo telefone”—the first samba ever recorded. This nod to the newspaper’s history was appreciated by many in the audience. Cibele Ramos, a local resident, expressed her joy, stating, “This exciting spectacle brings back memories of watching films with my father.”

The night featured other highlights, such as Roberta Miranda’s emotional rendition of “Luar do sertão,” which brought several audience members to tears, prompting an encore. Martinho da Vila’s segment showcased his famous songs like “Disritmia” and celebrated the legacy of the samba tradition.

The festival also recognized the role of film and advertising in O Globo’s history, with tributes including a symphonic version of popular TV themes. Iza, a contemporary pop idol, joined the orchestra for a rendition of “Maria, Maria” to cap off the night, followed by a communal sing-along to “Aquarela brasileira” in celebration of Brazil’s rich musical heritage.

Notable figures in attendance included Eliane de Albuquerque and Augusto Gonçalves, long-time subscribers of O Globo. Eliane shared her enjoyment, saying, “The orchestra moved us deeply. We loved Roberta Miranda and Chico César’s performances.” The event encapsulated a sense of community and nostalgia, drawing echoes from the past while looking towards the future.

The event was made possible by partnerships between various cultural organizations and the support of the government. Attendees left with hope for another century of cultural festivities that honor both tradition and modernity.