Riot Games Unveils Visual Update for Xin Zhao in League of Legends

LOS ANGELES, California — Riot Games announced a visual update for champion Xin Zhao during its latest development update on August 12, 2025. The changes will enhance Xin Zhao’s appearance but will leave his gameplay mechanics unchanged.

The decision to update Xin Zhao comes after player feedback and his appearance in Riot’s side-scrolling fighter, The Battle of Koeshin. The update will involve a new base model and revisions to all of Xin Zhao’s skins, including some vaulted variants.

Riot Games emphasized that no adjustments will be made to Xin Zhao’s kit, which remains effective in gameplay. The aesthetic improvements aim to modernize his character while preserving his identity within the game. Riot confirmed that the update will be released in the latter half of Season Three, with a specific date to be announced in future blog posts or patch notes.

Players will not need to relearn any mechanics with this update. However, collectors should note the return of vaulted skins for a limited time after the update. Community feedback has been largely positive, with players appreciating the refresh for older champions without disrupting their gameplay.

Aside from the visual update, Riot Games is also focused on enhancing the player experience in League of Legends Season Three, which begins on August 27. This season will feature various improvements, including a new PvE mode, Doom Bots, and new cosmetics.

As Riot continues to evolve League of Legends, players are encouraged to stay updated for further announcements regarding upcoming patches.