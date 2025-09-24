Riot’s 2XKO Fighting Game Launches Early Access on October 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — Riot Games has announced that its highly anticipated fighting game, 2XKO, will enter early access on October 7, 2025. This follows a successful closed beta period that began on September 9. Players can look forward to jumping into the 2v2 tag-team action without needing any invite codes.

2XKO features characters from the League of Legends universe, as well as the popular animated series Arcane. Upon launch, players will have immediate access to the game’s 10th champion, with all content unlocked during the early access period remaining available in future seasons.

“Early Access marks the start of the next chapter for 2XKO,” said Tom Cannon, the game’s executive producer. “To everyone who joined us in closed beta, thank you. Your energy and feedback have already made the game stronger, and we’re ready to take the next step forward.”

The early access phase will kick off with Season 0, which will lay the groundwork for future content updates planned for 2026. Cannon mentioned that the game will feature five seasons each year, introducing new champions and additional rewards.

In addition to the early access announcement, Riot has rolled out its First Impact initiative. This program will sponsor 22 community-led tournaments across North America, Europe, and Asia by the end of 2025, promoting grassroots esports in the fighting game community. The first event, Evo France: 2 NICE KO, will take place from October 10-12 in Nice, France.

Winners of the First Impact tournaments will not only receive cash prizes, including a special Duo Bounty of $2,500 for first-place duos but will also earn the exclusive title of Local Legend for their 2XKO accounts. “Tournament organizers are the foundation of the fighting game community,” said Micheal Sherman, Head of 2XKO Competitive Play. “First Impact aims to shine a light on both organizers and competitors and create opportunities for players around the world.”

Community excitement continues to grow as players await the transition from closed beta to early access, marking a crucial milestone for the developing fighting game community surrounding 2XKO.