Ripa and Consuelos Celebrate Holiday Spirit on Set of Special Show

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared their festive spirit during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on the set of their holiday special, set to air on Christmas Eve.

Consuelos expressed his excitement, stating, “This is a big family here on our show. The crew is part of our family.” This heartfelt sentiment came as the couple prepared for a special episode filled with holiday surprises and musical performances.

EW reported that the 2025 Christmas edition will feature performances from the iconic Rockettes and the band Train. It also includes a segment with actor John Stamos, who brought a family treat he jokingly called “grandma’s crack” due to its irresistible taste.

Ripa highlighted the show’s tradition of showcasing behind-the-scenes crew members during the holiday credits. “[The Rockettes are] extraordinary, Santa Claus always shows up. But we love watching our producers and all the crew get their moment during the holiday credits,” she said.

The couple also participated in the fan-favorite Stump Mark trivia segment, where instead of a caller, Consuelos played live with an audience member. Although the contestant couldn’t stump him, he surprised her with gifts during the commercial break, further spreading holiday cheer.

In a playful twist, Ripa and Consuelos have committed to a giftless Christmas this year, a promise made during a previous episode. Ripa explained, “We usually get practical things, like luggage. Not sexy!” She added that they remain busy with gifting segments on their show.

Viewers can expect a mix of holiday joy and heartfelt moments during the episode. “It’s always a fun time to celebrate with our family and friends, both on and off-camera,” Ripa stated. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates from the holiday special airing soon.