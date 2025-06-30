Ripple’s EVM-Compatible Sidechain Goes Live, Redefines Cross-Chain DeFi

San Francisco, CA — Ripple announced on June 30, 2025, that its XRP Ledger (XRPL) has officially launched its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible sidechain, enhancing cross-chain interactions and smart contract capabilities. This development allows developers to build, port, and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) that operate across both XRPL and Ethereum.

The XRPL EVM Sidechain integrates XRPL’s low-cost transaction functionalities with the robust smart contracts from Ethereum, allowing for new classes of dApps in areas like lending, tokenization, and payments. David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer and co-creator of the XRP Ledger, highlighted the sidechain’s efficiency, saying, “It extends the capabilities of the ecosystem without changing the fundamentals that make the XRPL reliable.”

The sidechain is a collaborative effort involving Ripple and other partners like Peersyst, providing a bridge through the Axelar protocol, which connects over 80 blockchains. Ferran Prat, CEO and Founder of Peersyst, emphasized this milestone by stating, “This isn’t the finish line; it’s Day 1 of a much bigger journey toward interoperability.”

XRP, the native token of the XRPL, will also serve as the native gas token for operations on the new sidechain. The sidechain aims to attract developers by offering faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum, making it favorable for high-volume applications.

According to Georgios Vlachos, director at Axelar Foundation, “The XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain is positioned to capture this rising demand and Axelar is the secure connector that will make it possible.” This new infrastructure could further enhance XRPL’s appeal as a hub for institutional adoption and tokenization of real-world assets.

With tools and support already available, developers are encouraged to explore the potential of the XRPL EVM Sidechain, marking a significant evolution in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). As the blockchain space progresses, users will benefit from an expanding ecosystem once limited by single-chain constraints.