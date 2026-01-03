Business
Ripple Unveils New Platform for Central Bank Digital Currencies
DUSAN, May 18, 2023 — Ripple announced today the launch of a new platform specifically for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). This platform aims to provide a ‘frictionless end-to-end solution’ for central banks and financial institutions to explore and issue CBDCs.
The new offering, announced in a press release, allows users to holistically manage and customize the entire life cycle of fiat-based CBDCs, including transaction and distribution services.
Central banks will be able to oversee the management of the CBDC while operators can utilize the distribution and settlement options. Additionally, digital currency users will have the capability to send and receive these CBDCs.
This launch comes two years after Ripple introduced a private ledger for CBDCs, which a spokesperson noted was built on the XRP Ledger. The private ledger, however, operates without the requirement for XRP.
Ripple’s VP of CBDCs stated, “As a trusted partner to several central banks, we believe this platform will help solve problems for many central banks and governments who are devising plans and developing technology strategies for CBDC implementations.”
Reports from 2021 indicated that approximately 80% of countries were exploring the use of CBDCs, and that number has reportedly grown to 90% recently. This highlights the increasing interest in digital currency solutions worldwide.
In related developments, Ripple has also been active in acquisitions, recently acquiring Metaco for $250 million. Metaco specializes in cryptocurrency custody for institutional investors and is based in Switzerland, further expanding Ripple’s footprint in the digital assets market.
