Boca Raton, Florida – Rising emo-rap artist POORSTACY, born Carlito Milfort, has died at the age of 26, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner. The news emerged Saturday after the musician was rushed from a hotel to a local hospital for a medical emergency.

A hotel employee revealed that POORSTACY had checked into the Boca Raton property with a woman and a toddler. Authorities confirmed that he was the only one transported to the hospital, with no additional injuries reported. The cause of death is still pending.

POORSTACY had built a dedicated fan base in the emo-rap genre, collaborating with prominent artists including Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Together, they produced several tracks, including the popular 2020 song “Choose Life” from POORSTACY’s album, “The Breakfast Club.”

His music career spanned two studio albums and two EPs, and he was featured in the award-nominated “Bill & Ted Face the Music” soundtrack. He released a deluxe version of “The Breakfast Club” in July 2020 and followed up with a series of singles and collaborations.

Born in Palm Beach, POORSTACY was introduced to multiple instruments by his father at a young age. He developed a love for the guitar after playing Guitar Hero, which guided him toward rock music and the local metalcore scene while embracing elements of Miami’s underground hip-hop.

Before adopting the stage name POORSTACY, he used various aliases like Lito Xantana and Scarybrats. He was inspired by skater Stacy Peralta, explaining, “I always loved the idea of doing your own thing and having it pay off.”

His musical influences included goth rock, punk, emo, rap, and classic rock, pulling inspiration from artists like My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, and XXXTentacion. The lyrical themes often drew from darker narratives seen in works like “V for Vendetta” and “Trainspotting.”

As fans mourn the loss of this talented star, the music community reflects on the impact he left behind.