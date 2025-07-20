Rising Greens Fees at Royal Portrush Ahead of 2025 Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland – The greens fees at Royal Portrush Golf Club are escalating as the 2025 Open Championship approaches, with the Dunluce Links course now charging visitors £420, or $562, to play.

This rise in fees reflects the course’s increased prestige since hosting the Open Championship in 2019. Once a popular golfing destination, Royal Portrush now finds itself among the most expensive public-access courses globally.

The course, designed by Harry Colt, has climbed the ranks and is now considered the 16th best course worldwide. It is known for its challenging links layout and scenic views, especially on holes like Calamity Corner.

In comparison, the cost to play at acclaimed U.S. courses like Pebble Beach and Whistling Straits surpasses Royal Portrush, with fees reaching $675 and $735, respectively. However, there is a stark difference between membership and tee time access in the U.K. and U.S.

Gary McNeill, head professional at Royal Portrush, emphasizes the philosophy of accessibility, stating, “A visit at Royal Portrush is essentially being a member for the day.” This approach invites both locals and visitors to experience the prestige of the course, which has hosted three Opens.

Unlike many courses in the U.S. that are limited to numerous private members, Royal Portrush offers a more inclusive golfing experience, where planning and advance bookings are key for visitors.

In addition, despite the rising costs, many courses in the U.K. remain affordable by American standards. The average membership fee at Royal Portrush is £1,800 annually, which is reasonable compared to elite U.S. clubs.

Golf tourism has surged since the pandemic, however creating a balancing act for clubs like Royal Portrush. While they want to encourage visitors, members also face challenges in accessing tee times due to high demand.

As the hosting venue of the 2025 Open Championship, Royal Portrush remains a significant destination for golf enthusiasts worldwide. The allure of its links golf continues to attract players, old and new, eager to experience the magic of the course.