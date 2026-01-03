News
Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
YOSEMITE, CA – Reports of illegal activities are rising in Yosemite National Park as the federal government shutdown continues. Visitors have noted a surge in unpermitted hiking and illegal camping since October, shortly after the government shut down on October 1.
One of the most popular hikes, Half Dome, has become a hot spot for hikers who are attempting to climb the famed cables without the required permits. Social media posts show large groups of hikers, some without permits, making their way to the summit while others with permits wait.
The shutdown has closed many visitor centers and information booths across the country, hindering access to crucial information for park visitors. Yosemite employees categorized as ‘essential’ during the shutdown remain unclear, but the park’s limited resources have made regulation difficult.
Several campers are also reportedly setting up illegal campsites in restricted areas of the park. Normally, the enforcement of permitted camping is strict, but with fewer rangers monitoring the situation, many are taking advantage of the decreased oversight. Ranger safety and natural preservation are at risk as these actions could lead to hazardous conditions for all visitors.
“It’s like the Wild Wild West,” said John DeGrazio, founder of YExplore Yosemite Adventures, reflecting on the current state of oversight in the park. He expressed concern over the visible absence of authority.
The illegal activities don’t stop at camping and hiking. Some daredevils have begun BASE jumping off El Capitan, exploiting the constraints placed on park services. Park officials stress that BASE jumping remains illegal in Yosemite due to the significant safety risks it poses.
In response to these growing concerns, Emily Thompson, executive director of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, voiced her fears regarding the shutdown’s impact, stating, “This shutdown is making an already bad situation worse.” She advocates for the closure of national parks until the government reopens to ensure the safety of visitors.
In a recent statement, the Interior Department dismissed these reports as “fake news,” insisting that Yosemite remains adequately staffed for visitor safety. However, many park-goers question whether it is wise to visit parks lacking adequate resources and supervision during the shutdown.
The current situation in Yosemite reflects a broader issue across national parks during government closures. The lack of enforcement may lead to more dangerous and disorderly conditions if not addressed promptly.
