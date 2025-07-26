Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland

HYATTSVILLE, Maryland – Rising hip-hop artist Nino Paid, born Jacquan Andrews, was arrested on July 24, 2025, by the U.S. Marshals Service. Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear as no official charges have been confirmed.

The 23-year-old rapper was apprehended in his home state, sparking concern and curiosity among fans and industry insiders. As of July 25, law enforcement has not released any statements to provide clarity on the situation.

Nino Paid hails from Landover, Maryland, and gained attention for his poignant lyrics and storytelling. His career took off with the 2023 single “Pain & Possibilities,” leading to a record deal with Signal Records, affiliated with Columbia Records and Sony Music. Following this breakthrough, he released two albums—“Can’t Go Bacc” in 2024 and “Love Me as I Am” in 2025—which received accolades for their authentic reflection of his life experiences.

The artist was also recognized as part of the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. He has openly discussed his challenging upbringing and previously served 18 months in juvenile detention for robbery and auto theft. It is currently unknown if his recent arrest relates to past behavior or involves new allegations.

News about Nino’s arrest first surfaced on social media platform X at 5:24 PM UTC on July 24, 2025, quickly gaining traction. An Instagram post later echoed the arrest report, but no confirmed details have since been released.

The involvement of U.S. Marshals, known for handling high-priority federal apprehensions, has raised questions about the gravity of the case. Fans and followers await further updates as the situation unfolds.