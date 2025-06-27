Miami, Florida — Gonzalo García, a player for Real Madrid Castilla, has become the talk of the town after scoring 25 goals in the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States. His impressive performance has attracted the attention of Xabi Alonso, igniting conversations about the 21-year-old’s future in professional football.

Before this tournament, García was relatively unknown, but his standout play has catapulted him into the spotlight. Fans and analysts alike are taking notice, eager to see if he can maintain his momentum beyond this event.

In addition to his on-field talent, García has an interesting connection to Hollywood legend Rita Hayworth. His maternal grandfather, Manuel Torres-Cansino, was a famous bullfighter from Seville. He briefly pursued a career in medicine after a severe injury but remained passionate about bullfighting, trying to become the official surgeon for the Royal Maestranza.

Manuel Torres-Cansino was related to Rita Hayworth, born Margarita Cansino. Hayworth’s father, Eduardo Cansino, was also a dancer from Posadas, Seville, who emigrated to the United States, paving the way for his daughter’s successful career in film.

Hayworth adopted her mother’s surname due to the racism she faced during her rise in Hollywood. This connection between the young footballer and the iconic actress highlights an extraordinary link between sports and film.

As Gonzalo García continues to shine on the field, the stories of his family’s past resonate with audiences, adding depth to the rising star’s journey in football.