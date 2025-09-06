Rising Star Judkins Signs $11.4 Million Deal with Browns

Cleveland, OH — One day before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, former college running back Quinshon Judkins has signed his first professional contract with the Cleveland Browns. Judkins agreed to a four-year deal worth $11.4 million. This signing finalizes contracts for all 2025 NFL Draft picks.

Judkins entered the NFL Draft following a standout college career divided between Ole Miss and Ohio State. He declared for the draft early after the Buckeyes’ national championship victory last January, being selected in the second round at No. 36 overall by the Browns, just two picks ahead of his former teammate at Ohio State.

Starting his college journey at Ole Miss, Judkins made a significant impact in the SEC, amassing 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns over two seasons. He then transferred to Ohio State before the 2024 season, where he paired with fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson, creating one of the nation’s top backfields.

Judkins was a three-star recruit coming out of Pike Road High School in Alabama, ranked No. 46 among running backs nationally by 247Sports. After receiving various scholarship offers, he committed to Ole Miss in September 2021.

In his freshman year at Ole Miss, Judkins was impressive, leading the SEC in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per game. His strong performance earned him first-team All-SEC honors and recognition as Freshman of the Year. The following season, he continued to excel, totaling over 1,100 rushing yards and being named first-team All-SEC again.

Judkins entered the transfer portal on January 5, 2025, quickly committing to Ohio State shortly after Michigan won the 2023 national championship. His only season with the Buckeyes saw him post 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while sharing the workload with Henderson.

A notable incident delayed Judkins’ signing with the Browns, as he faced an arrest for domestic violence in July. However, prosecutors later chose not to pursue the case, and Judkins will not face formal charges. The NFL has yet to disclose if any disciplinary action will be taken against him.

With the new contract signed, Judkins is slated to appear in the Browns’ season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.