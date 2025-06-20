Rising Star Zach Top to Perform in Evansville This October

Evansville, Indiana — Country music sensation Zach Top is set to bring his headlining tour to the Ford Center in Evansville on October 11, 2025. The performance is part of his “Cold Beer & Country Music” tour, featuring special guest Andy Buckner.

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful string of country concerts in Evansville throughout 2025, including performances by notable artists like Cody Johnson, Rascal Flatts, and Kane Brown. With more shows slated, including a visit from Jon Pardi in July, the concert scene is thriving.

Top, a CMA Award-nominated and ACM Award-winning artist from Sunnyside, Washington, first gained recognition with his debut single, “Sounds Like the Radio,” released on January 8, 2024. He cemented his place in the country music industry with his hit single, “I Never Lie,” which topped the charts.

The upcoming performance in Evansville follows the release of Top’s latest album, “Ain’t For My Health,” scheduled to drop on August 29, 2025. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on June 27, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans of Top are encouraged to stay connected with local radio station 99.5 WKDQ for the possibility of winning concert tickets in the coming week. The excitement surrounding this event suggests it will be a memorable night for country music lovers.