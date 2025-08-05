Rising Star Zavier Scott Shines at Vikings Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. — Zavier Scott, a lesser-known running back for the Minnesota Vikings, is gaining attention during the team’s training camp. Scott, who entered the NFL as an undrafted player, is reportedly making a case for a promotion on the depth chart this month.

As the Vikings head into the preseason, Scott has consistently made a strong impression at training camp. Recently, he was seen running with the second-team offense, raising eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. Alec Lewis of The Athletic highlighted Scott’s performances, predicting he could secure a spot on the 53-man roster over the current RB3, Ty Chandler.

Lewis stated, “Scott has held his own with the backups, showing noteworthy skills as both a pass catcher and a runner.” He also noted that while Scott may lack Chandler’s top-end speed and experience, his performance thus far has left a positive mark during evaluations.

Scott signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January after a college career that included three seasons at the University of Connecticut and another three at the University of Maine. During his time at Maine, he accumulated 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his final year, demonstrating his potential as a versatile player.

Chandler’s position is precarious; analysts are watching closely as his contract expires this season. If the Vikings decide to release him, it could open the door for Scott to take on the RB3 role starting September 8 for a pivotal matchup against the Bears.

Moreover, Scott’s training camp boost is vital, as preseason opportunities will showcase his talents. With the Vikings planning to rest many starters in the exhibition games ahead, Scott is expected to receive significant playing time.

Despite being initially overlooked, Scott has shown he is determined to escape his status as a practice squad player. He continues to challenge expectations, striving to earn a permanent spot on the roster.

As the Vikings prepare to finalize their roster, Scott’s evolving role could signal a shift in the team’s running back strategy.