Rising Stars Eala and Jović Defeat Legends Williams and Svitolina in New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – Alexandra Eala kicked off her 2026 season with an impressive doubles victory alongside Iva Jović at the ASB Classic on January 5. The young duo defeated seasoned Olympic medallists Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1.

Eala, just 20 years old, and her partner Jović, ranked No. 35 in singles, played for about an hour and 29 minutes against a team with a combined total of six Olympic medals. “I had such a good time on court,” Eala said. “Starting the year with a moment like this, and sharing the court with two pioneers of the sport, is just amazing. I’ve looked up to them since I was young.”

The first set was a nail-biter, with Eala and Jović facing seven set points before they claimed the tiebreak 9-7. After that, they gained momentum and only dropped one game in the second set, successfully converting five break points throughout the match.

With their win, Eala and Jović advanced to the quarter-finals and will face either Asia Muhammad and Erin Routliffe or Jesika Malečková and Renata Zarazua in the next round. Eala is also preparing for her singles match, where she will go up against another Olympic medallist.

This tournament marks an important step for Eala and Jović as they both aim to improve their standings ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.