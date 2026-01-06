Sports
Rising Stars Eala and Jović Defeat Legends Williams and Svitolina in New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand – Alexandra Eala kicked off her 2026 season with an impressive doubles victory alongside Iva Jović at the ASB Classic on January 5. The young duo defeated seasoned Olympic medallists Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina with a score of 7-6(7), 6-1.
Eala, just 20 years old, and her partner Jović, ranked No. 35 in singles, played for about an hour and 29 minutes against a team with a combined total of six Olympic medals. “I had such a good time on court,” Eala said. “Starting the year with a moment like this, and sharing the court with two pioneers of the sport, is just amazing. I’ve looked up to them since I was young.”
The first set was a nail-biter, with Eala and Jović facing seven set points before they claimed the tiebreak 9-7. After that, they gained momentum and only dropped one game in the second set, successfully converting five break points throughout the match.
With their win, Eala and Jović advanced to the quarter-finals and will face either Asia Muhammad and Erin Routliffe or Jesika Malečková and Renata Zarazua in the next round. Eala is also preparing for her singles match, where she will go up against another Olympic medallist.
This tournament marks an important step for Eala and Jović as they both aim to improve their standings ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.
Recent Posts
- Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: OOMPH
- Smith and Head Lead Australia to Commanding Ashes Position
- Hints and Clues for Today’s Wordle Puzzle Revealed
- Lewis Pullman Sparks Romance with Kaia Gerber at Broadway Show
- Trial Looms for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Mississippi Embezzlement Case
- Lottery Results for January 4, 2026: Check Your Numbers Now
- Rep. Raskin Unveils Reports on January 6 Attack Ahead of Anniversary
- Indiana Hoosiers Upset Alabama in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
- Peoria School District Considers Closures Amid Enrollment Decline
- Walt Disney World Announces Exciting Deals for Summer 2026
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day
- Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors