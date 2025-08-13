Rising Stars in Fantasy Baseball: Beck, Lopez, and Keaschall Stand Out

DENVER, Colorado — As the baseball season enters its crucial second half, fantasy leagues are ramping up, with managers honing their rosters for playoff runs. Some emerging players have caught attention recently, particularly Jordan Beck, Jacob Lopez, and Luke Keaschall.

Jordan Beck, an outfielder for the Colorado Rockies, has made a significant impact this season. With a .315 batting average since July, he brings power and speed to the Rockies lineup. His 112 wRC+ indicates strong offensive production, a welcome sight for a team struggling overall. Beck’s journey has seen him develop from a rough start last year, where he faced a 35.3% strikeout rate, to a more refined hitter in 2025. Improvements in his contact rate and reduced chase rate have resulted in a more sustainable walk rate, making him an asset in fantasy leagues.

“When I make contact, I can do damage,” Beck stated recently. “I’m working to be more disciplined at the plate.” His ability to hit balls hard, demonstrated by a career max exit velocity of 113.8 mph, has showcased his potential. However, the Colorado field conditions have also inflated his batting average, which may see regression as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Jacob Lopez, a pitcher for the Oakland Athletics, is also gaining attention. After being traded to the Athletics in the offseason, Lopez has recently strung together three scoreless outings, boasting a 3.59 ERA for the season. His unique pitcher profile, characterized by a low arm slot and an average fastball velocity of 90.7 mph, has raised questions about whether he can sustain his success. “It’s about finding my rhythm on the mound,” Lopez said. His slider, which he locates effectively, has become his go-to pitch, supporting a 29% whiff rate on throw.

Despite promising results, critics suggest Lopez may be more suited to matchups rather than consistent value, noting that his overall underwhelming statistics could influence future performances. “His stuff might not hold up against stronger lineups,” cautioned one analyst.

In Minnesota, Luke Keaschall is making waves as well. Just back from a fractured forearm, he has quickly registered 10 hits in 12 games, including a walk-off home run. With a 1.207 OPS, his hitting skills are drawing comparisons to elite fantasy contributors. Keaschall’s minor league history highlights his impressive plate discipline and contact rate, suggesting that while he might not possess extraordinary power, his speed and batting skills make him a worthy addition to fantasy teams.

“I just focus on putting the ball in play and running hard,” Keaschall remarked. “The results will follow.” With five stolen bases already this season, he could become a key player in various fantasy formats.

The focus on Beck, Lopez, and Keaschall reflects a broader trend of emerging talents making significant impacts in fantasy baseball leagues as the season moves forward. Each player could provide valuable contributions heading into the fantasy playoffs.