Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches Recalled Over Mislabeling Risk

CHICAGO, IL – Mondelēz Global LLC has voluntarily recalled several sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to mislabeling concerns, the company announced on July 9, 2025.

This recall affects four carton sizes: the eight-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, along with a 20-pack Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack. All affected products contain peanut butter but may be incorrectly labeled as cheese sandwiches.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while the outer packaging correctly notes that the product contains peanuts, the individual wrappers pose a risk for individuals with peanut allergies. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” the FDA stated.

As of now, no injuries or illnesses related to this recall have been reported. The recall was announced as a precaution after Mondelēz discovered that a supplier error may have affected the film packaging rolls used for individual sandwiches.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur,” the company said in a statement. They recommend that consumers with peanut allergies avoid the affected products and discard any they may have.

Consumers can contact Mondelēz at 1-844-366-1171 for more information or assistance. Customer service is available 24/7, with specialists on hand Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.