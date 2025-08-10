Sports
Rivalry Night: San Diego Wave FC Faces Angel City FC on August 9
SAN DIEGO, California (Aug. 7, 2025) – San Diego Wave FC will host Los Angeles‘ Angel City FC on Saturday, August 9, as part of its annual Rivalry Night. The match at Snapdragon Stadium is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. PT.
The series between the two teams shows Angel City holding a slight edge, with a record of 5 wins, 3 losses, and 4 draws. In their last encounter on March 16, 2025, the teams drew 1-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
In that match, San Diego opened the scoring just five minutes in when Delphine Cascarino set up Gia Corley for her debut goal. Angel City’s Alyssa Thompson netted the equalizer in the second half following a long pass from Kennedy Fuller.
San Diego comes into this match after a series of draws, including two consecutive 0-0 results against the Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage. Despite dominating the game against North Carolina with 18 shots to their 6, the Wave couldn’t secure a goal.
Meanwhile, Angel City is looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Seattle Reign, where they conceded two late goals.
Key players to watch include San Diego’s Delphine Cascarino, who has been instrumental in recent matches, leading the league in assists and tying Alex Morgan‘s club record for assists at eight. Angel City’s Thompson has scored three goals in her last two matches against the Wave, contributing significantly to her team’s offense with five goals this season.
Fans can look forward to an exciting atmosphere as the match promises pre-game entertainment and giveaways, culminating in a fierce showdown between these Southern California rivals.
Tickets for the match are available online, offering fans a chance to experience a night filled with activations and community spirit at the stadium.
