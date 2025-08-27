Rivalry Renewed: Atlético-MG Faces Cruzeiro in Copa do Brasil

Belo Horizonte, Brazil — Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro will clash in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 27, at 7:30 PM local time at the Arena MRV. The match promises intense competition as both teams vie for a place in the semifinals.

This encounter is heightened by the teams’ historic rivalry and a substantial cash prize of nearly $10 million for the tournament winner. Atlético-MG recently faced a setback, losing 2-0 to São Paulo in the Brasileirão, while Cruzeiro is coming off a victorious 2-1 match against Internacional.

The first leg will see only Atlético fans in attendance, with expectations of over 40,000 supporters. The return match is scheduled for September 11 at Mineirão and will feature only Cruzeiro’s fanbase.

In the lead-up to the game, Atlético has welcomed back key players Junior Alonso, Hulk, and Cuello after suspension. Coach Cuca is expected to start Reinier, with Rony possibly on the bench. The probable lineup includes Everson in goal and a defense featuring Natanael, Vitor Hugo, Junior Alonso, and Guilherme Arana.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, is poised to maintain their recent form. Coach Leonardo Jardim faces uncertainty over the availability of new signing Sinisterra. His lineup is likely to include Cássio as goalkeeper and a defense led by William and Fabrício Bruno.

This match is a crucial opportunity for both teams as they aim to secure a prestigious spot in the tournament’s next round. The last encounters in the Copa do Brasil have statistically favored Atlético, but the fierce rivalry ensures anything can happen on the field.