Rivalry Renewed as Gators Face Seminoles in Season Finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles will clash Saturday in a hard-fought college football rivalry at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN2, the game marks Senior Day for the Gators.

This year’s matchup, however, lacks the usual luster as both teams struggle for a positive finish to their seasons. The Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC) are coming off four consecutive losses under interim head coach Billy Gonzales, searching for a victory to end the regular season. Conversely, the Seminoles (5-6, 2-6 ACC) have lost six of their last eight games but aim for a win to earn bowl eligibility.

Despite the teams’ uneven performances this season, the Florida-Florida State rivalry remains intense. Last year’s game was marked by postgame celebrations and drama, including a famous flag planting on the field. Gonzales emphasized the importance of the game for the players and fans alike. “There’s a lot at stake, and we want to send our seniors out on a positive note,” he said.

Players from both sides are eager to etch their names in rivalry history. Florida’s quarterback will face FSU’s Tommy Castellanos, with each aiming for an outstanding performance.

All-time stats highlight the significance of the contest, including notable players and their contributions to the rivalry. Gators running back is just 96 yards away from achieving 1,000 rushing yards for the season—a milestone that would solidify his place in team history.

The availability report shows several notable absences for both teams, impacting their strategies as they enter the matchup. Florida will be missing key players due to injuries, while FSU will look to rely on a solid game plan to gain an early lead.

As game day approaches, both fan bases are eager to witness what thrilling events will unfold on the field. With bragging rights on the line, one team will surely leave with pride until they meet again next season.