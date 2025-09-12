Sports
Rivalry Renewed: Yankees and Red Sox Clash in Key Series
BOSTON, Mass. — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, two historic rivals, are set to face off in a crucial three-game series starting Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. With only a half-game separating them in the American League East standings, this series carries significant playoff implications for both teams.
The Yankees, currently with an 81-65 record, are fresh off a victory against the Detroit Tigers, where they exploded for nine runs. New York is aiming to secure a wild-card spot after last year’s World Series appearance, holding a narrow lead over Boston in that race.
The Red Sox, at 81-66, are looking to break a three-year playoff drought. They recently suffered a setback with a fifth loss in their last six games, following a road trip that left them .500. In a move to bolster their roster, the Red Sox have placed left-handed pitcher Brennan Bernardino on the 15-day injured list due to a lat strain and have called up Chris Murphy from Triple-A.
Starting for the Yankees will be right-hander Luis Gil, who has a solid 3.31 ERA this season. For the Red Sox, Lucas Giolito will take the mound, boasting a 10-3 record and 3.38 ERA. Both pitchers are expected to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of this series.
Last month, the Red Sox managed to take three of four games against the Yankees in New York, but both teams enter this matchup with their sights firmly set on playoff contention.
“Every game matters now,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone after their recent win. “This is what it’s all about.”
Fans can catch the series exclusively on Apple TV+, which is offering a free seven-day trial for new users. As anticipation builds at Fenway Park, players and fans alike are ready for what promises to be an electric atmosphere.
