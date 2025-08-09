Rivalry Weekend Set to Ignite NWSL as Thorns Face Reign

Portland, Oregon – The National Women’s Soccer League is heating up as teams prepare for a thrilling rivalry weekend starting on Friday. With the NWSL Shield on the line, emotions and stakes are at an all-time high following a month-long break for international play.

The weekend features seven intense rivalries, highlighted by the Portland Thorns FC facing the Seattle Reign FC in the 43rd meeting of their historic matchup. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman called it ‘the longest rivalry in the history of the league.’ She noted the competitive spirit, saying, ‘There’s been some players chirping this week about how much the players in Seattle hate Portland and how much the players in Portland hate Seattle.’

Berman emphasized the importance of rivalry games, stating, ‘Giving people an extra reason to watch is really the key to growing the league.’ Recent rivalries have successfully drawn large audiences, as seen in leagues like the WNBA and NBA.

This year, rivalry weekend is strategically placed after the season’s mid-point, making these games even more significant. ‘The games matter even more,’ she added.

The Utah Royals and Kansas City Current also rekindle their rivalry with Ally Sentnor‘s recent blockbuster trade to Kansas City. Currently sitting atop the standings, the Current carries a 10-point lead in the NWSL Shield race. With nine goals this season, Current forward Temwa Chawinga is challenging Golden Boot leader Esther González.

Meanwhile, the Royals seek redemption after a rough start with a record of 1-10-3. In another exciting matchup, Gotham FC takes on Washington Spirit, a rematch of the 2024 NWSL semifinals. High-profile celebrities including Kylie Kelce are expected at the game, adding star power to the event.

Washington’s Trinity Rodman returns after an injury, making a dramatic comeback with a game-winning goal, while González is back to lead Gotham’s charge toward playoff contention.

In California, Angel City FC faces San Diego Wave, with both teams striving for playoff positions. Angel City rookie Riley Tiernan emphasized the personal stakes, saying, ‘Every game is personal, but this one is extra personal.’

The Cascadia rivalry between the Thorns and Reign is especially noteworthy, with both teams deadlocked in an all-time series of 16 wins each. The first meeting of the season ended with Seattle victorious 1-0, but this weekend’s game in Portland may favor the Thorns, who remain unbeaten at home.

As the weekend approaches, all eyes are on these fierce matchups that promise to deliver drama and excitement on the pitch.