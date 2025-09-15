Rivals Clash as Rangers Face Astros for Wild Card Spot

Houston, Texas – The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros are set to face off in a crucial series on Monday, with both teams vying for the final American League wild card spot. The game is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Daikin Park.

Entering this series, Texas is two games behind Houston in the wild card race. The Astros recently lost their lead in the AL West to the Seattle Mariners, who are currently on a nine-game winning streak. The Rangers are looking to capitalize on the Astros’ recent struggles.

In pitching matchups, Jason Alexander will start for the Astros against Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter. Oddsmakers have set Houston as a favorite due to their strong home performance, boasting an 11-game advantage over .500 at home.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have been affected by injuries, losing key players like second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager to the injured list.

Leiter, with a 3.81 ERA this season, is noted for having difficulties with control, ranking in the bottom 10 for walk percentage. He has allowed three or more walks in nearly half of his starts.

The Astro’s Jason Alexander has an unimpressive 4.19 ERA, but his team has won all eight of his last outings since July, giving him a strong record even if his personal statistics are not stellar.

Houston’s lineup is also boosted by Yordan Alvarez, who is hitting .392 with two homers this month. The Astros find themselves in a precarious position, needing strong performances to fend off the Rangers who are looking to continue their momentum after a recent series win against the New York Mets.

This matchup is critical for both clubs as the playoff picture tightens. As the season winds down, this series may well determine which team secures a postseason berth.