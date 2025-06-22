Sports
River Faces Monterrey in Crucial Club World Cup Match
Los Ángeles, California – River Plate is set to face Monterrey on June 21 in a crucial match for the Club World Cup, hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium. This match is significant for both teams, as River can secure a spot in the knockout stages with a win, while Monterrey needs points to stay in contention.
An interesting pre-match quote came from Lucas Ocampos, currently with Monterrey but a former River player. “My heart will be divided during the game,” Ocampos, 30, said. He joined Rayados last year and expressed that playing against his former club is a unique experience. “It will be special because it’s the club that raised me, but I must focus on my job,” he added.
River coach Marcelo Gallardo described the upcoming clash as a final for both sides. He emphasized the importance of the match, noting that if River loses, their path to the next round becomes complicated. Meanwhile, Monterrey manager highlighted the high intensity expected in the match, showcasing the competitive spirit of both teams.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to this encounter, with River’s supporters planning a large gathering at Venice Beach on June 20 to show their support before the game. Thousands of River fans are expected to travel from Seattle to Los Angeles, ready to paint the city red and white.
The match will air live on Telefé, DAZN, and DirecTV. It is essential for River to win this game and rely on the result of the match between Inter and Urawa Red Diamonds for a chance at advancing.
