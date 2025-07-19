Sports
River Plate Aims for Second Win Against Instituto
CÓRDOBA, Argentina – River Plate, under coach Marcelo Gallardo, seeks to continue its winning streak in the Torneo Clausura 2025 after a convincing 3-1 victory over Platense in its opening match. The Millonarios will face Instituto, who comes off a narrow 1-0 win against Gimnasia, in their next fixture on Saturday, July 19, at 9:00 p.m.
The match will take place at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, accommodating approximately 30,000 fans, with both teams’ supporters expected to be present. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Premium, ensuring widespread availability for fans eager to follow the action.
River’s starting lineup includes stars like Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, and the emerging talent of Maximiliano Salas, who scored in his recent debut. Instituto will rely on players like Alex Luna, who scored their winning goal in the previous match.
Gallardo expressed confidence in his team as they look to maintain their position at the top of Group B, having garnered three points in their first outing. “We need to build on our start and solidify our presence in the tournament,” he stated.
In contrast, Instituto hopes to upset River and climb up the standings, aiming for its second win of the season. The coaches for both teams will closely monitor player performances, especially after a series of player recoveries and debuts.
The last five encounters between these teams have favored River, with the Millonarios securing victories each time. The stakes are high as both teams seek to capitalize on their initial successes in this early stage of the tournament.
