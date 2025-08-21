River Plate Battles Libertad in Copa Libertadores Round of 16

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — River Plate will host Libertad of Paraguay this Thursday in a crucial Copa Libertadores Round of 16 match. After a 0-0 stalemate in the first leg, the teams head into the second leg at the iconic Estadio Más Monumental, where a record crowd is anticipated.

The match is set to kick off at 9:30 PM local time (00:30 GMT) on August 21, 2025. Fans in the United States can watch the action live on beIN SPORTS, including its Spanish-language channel beIN SPORTS en Español and via streaming on beIN SPORTS Connect.

In their first encounter in Asunción, Libertad created more chances, putting pressure on River Plate’s goalkeeper, Franco Armani. In the second half, River’s coach, Marcelo Gallardo, made key substitutions, but his team could not find the net.

River Plate comes into this fixture unbeaten in the tournament, with three wins and three draws in the group stage. They recently triumphed domestically with a 4-2 victory over Godoy Cruz in the Clausura Championship. In contrast, Libertad advanced as runners-up in their group with a less impressive domestic performance.

The winner will progress to the quarterfinals, where they will face either Universitario of Peru or Brazil’s Palmeiras, who are currently in a favorable position after a strong first leg.

Libertad’s recent form varies; they have won three of their last four matches yet struggled in their last outing, finishing 1-1 against Recoleta in the Primera División. Despite their ups and downs, they come into this match as underdogs and aim to break River’s dominance at home.

Defensive consistency has been an issue for Libertad in this matchup, having not recorded a clean sheet against River Plate since 2005. Both teams are expected to put forth their strongest lineups, with River Plate looking to maintain their unbeaten streak.

The excitement builds as fans eagerly await this intense showdown, underscoring the pressures and stakes of knockout football.