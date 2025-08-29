Sports
River Plate to Face Unión in Copa Argentina Showdown
Mendoza, Argentina — River Plate will take on Unión de Santa Fe in the Copa Argentina on Thursday, August 28, at 9:15 PM local time. The match, held at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, is part of the tournament’s round of 16.
This matchup comes after River Plate’s recent struggles, including a 1-1 draw against Libertad in the Copa Libertadores, which they advanced from via penalties. In their last domestic match, River also drew 1-1 against Lanús, nearly losing a winning position in the final moments.
Despite the setbacks, River’s coach, Marcelo Gallardo, plans to field a strong lineup against Unión. Franco Armani will start in goal, supported by a defense likely including Lucas Martínez Quarta and Paulo Díaz. Assistant coach Lautaro Rivero is expected to step in if Díaz can’t play due to a recent ankle issue.
The midfield will feature Ignacio Fernández, Enzo Pérez, and Giuliano Galoppo. Upfront, the attack will be led by Sebastián Driussi and Maximiliano Salas, with Galoppo looking to make a significant impact following his return.
Unión reached the round of 16 after defeating Colegiales 3-1 and knocking out Rosario Central in a penalty shootout. Under the guidance of Leonardo Madelón, Unión aims to capitalize on their recent form in the Torneo Apertura and build on their momentum against a strong River side.
The match will be officiated by referee Andrés Gariano and broadcast on TyC Sports. The winner will advance to face Racing in the quarterfinals. Both teams are eager to secure their place in the next round of this prestigious national competition.
