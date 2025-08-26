River Plate Faces Lanús Amid Political Changes in Club

La Plata, Argentina — River Plate will meet Lanús in a key match on August 25, 2025, as both teams contend for top spots in the Copa Libertadores and local league standings. River boasts a lineup featuring Franco Armani and Facundo Colidio and aims to maintain momentum after recent victories.

Franco Armani, starting as goalkeeper, has been a consistent presence for River, which recently defeated Libertad of Paraguay in a penalty shootout to advance in the Copa Libertadores. Coach Marcelo Gallardo emphasized the importance of this match, noting that success against Lanús could solidify their position in the tournament.

On the other side, Lanús comes into this match with positive momentum, having recently won against Central Córdoba in a tense penalty series after a 1-0 victory. Their coach Mauricio Pellegrino noted the team’s determination to challenge River and build on their success in the Copa Argentina.

Earlier in the week, Stefano Di Carlo, a notable figure in River’s management, announced his candidacy for club president, promising a new direction for River Plate. This announcement adds an extra layer of intrigue to the match as fans watch the club’s political future unfold.

On August 25, River Plate will aim to secure a crucial win at the Estadio Monumental, where they have enjoyed considerable success. A victory could bring them closer to the top of the league and maintain their strong showing in regional competitions. As both teams prepare, all eyes will be on how the drama on and off the field unfolds.