River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch

SAO PAULO, Brazil — River Plate aims to overcome a 2-1 deficit against Palmeiras in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, September 25. The match will kick off at 9:30 p.m. Argentina time at Allianz Parque.

Following their loss in the first leg at home, River Plate’s coach Marcelo Gallardo is adjusting his lineup to enhance their chances of progressing. They need a victory by at least two goals to advance directly, or by one goal to force penalties.

The players arrived in São Paulo on Tuesday night, ready to regroup for the challenge ahead. Gallardo has yet to finalize the starting 11, with several key positions still under consideration due to recent performances and injuries.

Palmeiras, managed by Abel Ferreira, has maintained a strong home record but will face pressure as they look to defend their lead. Ferreira is sticking with the same squad that played in the first leg, including notable players like Weverton, Gustavo Gómez, and Vitor Roque.

In a pre-match interview, River Plate’s players expressed confidence in reversing the result, emphasizing their determination to exploit every opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity for us; we know the potential of Palmeiras, but we will do our best,” said one of the River Plate players.

Broadcasting of the match will be available on Fox Sports, Telefe, and Disney+. Fans across South America are gearing up for this high-stakes encounter, which will influence who moves forward in the prestigious tournament.

The winner of this matchup will face either Liga de Quito or Sao Paulo in the semifinals, adding even more incentive for both teams.