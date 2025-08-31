River Plate Faces San Martín in Crucial Match on August 31

Buenos Aires, Argentina – River Plate will host San Martín de San Juan on Sunday, August 31, in a key fixture of the Group B in the 2025 Torneo Clausura. The match is set to kick off at 7:15 PM local time and will be broadcast live on Disney+ Plan Premium across South America.

River Plate currently ranks second in their group with 12 points out of a possible 18. The team is eager to solidify its position in the league while addressing concerns about recent performances. Their last match ended in a goalless draw against Unión de Santa Fe in the Copa Argentina, but they advanced after winning 4-3 in penalties.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo is expected to rest players Enzo Pérez, Ignacio Fernández, and Giuliano Galoppo for this match. Star players Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña‘s status remains uncertain. Key players to watch include Paulo Díaz, Maximiliano Salas, and Sebastián Driussi.

San Martín is currently mid-table with eight points, coming off a 1-0 victory against Talleres de Córdoba. The team, managed by Leandro Romagnoli, has experienced a resurgence, having lost only once in their last five matches. Standout players include Sebastián González, Marco Iacobellis, and Ignacio Maestro Puch.

This match marks a significant challenge for both teams. River is one of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the league and will look to regain the top spot in Group B. The last encounter between these two sides ended with a 2-0 victory for River, thanks to goals from Miguel Borja and Franco Mastantuono.

With tensions high and both teams eager for a win, fans should expect an exciting match at the Estadio Más Monumental. The outcome will have implications not only for the current standings but also as preparations continue for the upcoming club elections set for November 1.