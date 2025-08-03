River Plate Faces San Martín in Copa Argentina Showdown

Santiago del Estero, Argentina — River Plate will play against San Martín de Tucumán tonight at 9:10 p.m. in the Copa Argentina’s round of 16 at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades. This match follows River Plate’s recent 0-0 draw with San Lorenzo, and they are looking to move past San Martín and into the quarterfinals.

Under the guidance of coach Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate is facing pressure to win, especially after losing key players to injuries. The squad includes Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, and Miguel Borja among their starters. In their last Copa match, River defeated Ciudad de Bolívar 2-0.

San Martín, led by new coach Mariano Campodónico, aims to make an upset after struggling in the Primera Nacional. They secured their place in the round of 16 by defeating Colón in a penalty shootout.

Tickets for the match have sold out, demonstrating the high anticipation among fans. San Martín de Tucumán is currently ranked third in their league, though they recently lost 2-0 against Gimnasia y Tiro.

In a unique aspect of this tournament, there will be no VAR available for this match, adding another layer of challenge. Both teams will broadcast the game live on TyC Sports, ensuring that supporters can follow this crucial encounter.

With the clash approaching, tension builds as River strives to continue their journey in the Copa Argentina.