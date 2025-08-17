Sports
River Plate and Godoy Cruz Clash in Thrilling Clausura Match
Buenos Aires, Argentina — River Plate faced off against Godoy Cruz in an exciting match on August 17, 2025, during the fifth round of the Torneo Clausura. The match, held at the Estadio Monumental, showcased a strong start from both teams.
Sebastián Driussi opened the scoring for River Plate with a stunning long-range goal in the third minute. His effort set the tone for the rest of the match as the team sought to maintain their early dominance.
Godoy Cruz retaliated soon after, finding the net in the 8th minute with Agustín Auzmendi‘s powerful goal, set up by Santino Andino‘s precise cross. The celebration was short-lived, as an earlier goal by Facundo Altamira was disallowed for offside.
Referee Sebastián Zunino led the officiating team, which included assistant referees Pablo Gualtieri and Carla López, and fourth official Germán Bermudez.
This match marked a special occasion for River Plate as they also announced the signing of 19-year-old forward Juan Bautista Dadín. His contract, signed just before the match, features a staggering release clause of 100 million euros.
As fans filled the stands at the Monumental, anticipation was high for the clash between these two teams, with River looking to extend their lead in the tournament.
The game continued with high energy, and all eyes were on how both teams would develop their plays as the match unfolded.
