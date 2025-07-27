River Plate and San Lorenzo Clash in Anticipated Football Derby

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — River Plate and San Lorenzo de Almagro are set to face off in a highly anticipated football derby this Sunday at 8:30 PM local time at the Estadio Monumental. The match is part of the third round of the Torneo Clausura.

River Plate, led by coach Marcelo Gallardo, has had a strong start to the season with a perfect score in their first two matches. They achieved a 3-1 win over Platense and followed it up with a 4-0 victory against Instituto in Córdoba. Their solid performance has positioned them as the leader in Zone B.

“We are confident in our team’s ability to continue our winning streak,” Gallardo said in a press conference. “The derby against San Lorenzo is always special, and we are ready for the challenge.”

On the other side, San Lorenzo, coached by Damián Ayude, has had a mixed season so far, securing four points from two matches: a 2-1 victory over Talleres and a scoreless draw against Gimnasia at home. Despite facing some skepticism due to recent changes in management and player roster, San Lorenzo aims to put their best foot forward in the derby.

<p“Every match is important for us, but the rivalry with River adds an extra motivation,” Ayude stated. “We will play to win, as always.”

Notably, this match also marks the return of Juan Fernando Quintero to River, donning the famous number 10 jersey, while Matías Galarza is set to make his debut in the starting lineup.

Historically, River Plate holds the upper hand with 91 wins against San Lorenzo’s 64 in their previous encounters. The last match between the two teams ended in a 0-0 draw in February 2025, suggesting a competitive atmosphere for this upcoming clash.

The referee for the match will be Nicolás Ramírez, with VAR overseen by Fernando Echenique.

As the kick-off approaches, fans of both clubs are excited, with River supporters gathering at the stadium, expecting a memorable night filled with passion and intensity.