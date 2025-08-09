Riverbird Winery Offers Unique Dining Experience Above Big Niangua River

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Riverbird Winery, a new culinary destination perched high above the Big Niangua River, opened its doors in August 2024 after years of restoration. The historic lodge, built in 1925, has been transformed into a unique winery and bistro, offering guests small-batch wines, refined dining, and stunning views.

Riverbird is proud to partner with Shawnee Bluff Winery, allowing patrons to enjoy its award-winning wines in a new setting. Owner Matthew Smith, who took over the lodge in 2017, has infused each aspect of the winery with craftsmanship, from the hand-restored stonework to custom light fixtures made from repurposed wine barrels.

Riverbird sets itself apart with a menu curated by Chef Matthew Smith, who has over two decades of experience in fine dining. General Manager Dana Smith noted, “A chef of this caliber is something you’d expect to find in the city, not at the lake.” Chef Matthew’s artistry shows through signature dishes that cater to dietary needs while focusing on flavor and technique.

Patrons describe dining at Riverbird as a getaway, often stating, “I don’t even feel like I’m in the Ozarks anymore.” Many call it “the best meal at the lake” that is “well worth the drive.” The winery also features 16 handcrafted small-batch wines, making it a true gastronomic experience.

In addition to its dining options, Riverbird Winery serves as a venue for private gatherings and celebrations. Chef Matthew collaborates directly with guests to customize menus for their events, ensuring that each visit is personal and memorable.

As Riverbird embraces its century-long legacy, the team aims to preserve the soul of the historic building while providing an elevated experience for all guests. The winery invites anyone seeking a taste of Missouri‘s beauty and craftsmanship to come and explore.