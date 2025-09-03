Rivian Stock Declines Amid Mixed Analysts Ratings and Financial Concerns

IRVINE, Calif. — Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its stock price dip by 3 cents to $13.19 on July 2, 2025, amidst robust trading activity with 32,000 contracts exchanged. The put/call ratio was 0.34, indicating a higher interest in call options, while implied volatility decreased to 49.64, projecting a daily price fluctuation of $0.41.

The company’s financial health presents a mixed picture. Rivian shows a solid liquidity position with a current ratio of 3.44 but continues to struggle with profitability. It reported negative gross margins and adjusted EBITDA losses totaling $329 million.

Analysts have mixed opinions on Rivian’s future. Needham reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $14.00, citing the upcoming launch of the R2 vehicle. Conversely, Morgan Stanley reduced its price target to $12, voicing concerns about the R2 launch and market demand. Benchmark maintains a Buy rating with a higher price target of $18, while DA Davidson and Stifel also adjusted their targets, highlighting profitability worries.

Despite the challenges, Rivian’s stock is up 27.5% year-to-date. The company’s strategic partnerships and planned cost efficiencies are seen as positive counterbalances to the issues it faces, including reduced delivery targets and tariff impacts. Analysts project 2025 revenues between $4.7 billion and $4.9 billion.

Rivian plans to expand its model lineup with the R2 vehicle expected to start production in 2026, aimed at reaching a broader market with a price point around $45,000. Analysts highlight that Rivian’s success hinges on its ability to scale production efficiently in the coming years, similar to Tesla’s trajectory in the EV market.

Looking ahead, many investors remain cautious, weighing the company’s strong liquidity against its ongoing execution risks and market challenges as it seeks to solidify its position in the competitive EV landscape.