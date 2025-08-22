Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’

LOS ANGELES, CA

Riz Ahmed delivers a compelling performance in the new thriller ‘Relay,’ directed by David Mackenzie. The film opened in theaters on August 22, 2025, during the summer season.

Ahmed portrays Ash, a recovering alcoholic who operates in secrecy as a middleman for whistleblowers seeking settlements from corporations. He utilizes older technology, designed for the deaf, to communicate anonymously through a fictional service known as The Tri-State Relay Service.

The story unfolds as Ash monitors a meeting between potential whistleblower Hoffman, played by Matthew Maher, and McVie, an executive portrayed by Victor Garber. Tensions rise when Hoffman reveals that crucial documents he possesses will be shared with the press if anything happens to him.

Soon after, Ash receives a call from Sarah, played by Lily James. She claims to have damaging information about her former biotech employer and wants to return important documents instead of exposing the company. Ash offers to help and gives her detailed instructions on how to proceed.

As Sarah follows Ash’s guidance, she is closely watched by a team from her former company, led by Dawson, played by Sam Worthington. The mounting suspense keeps viewers on edge as Ash tries to safeguard her from the lurking threats while forming a bond with her.

Ahmed’s nuanced portrayal of Ash reveals the character’s careful nature and deep-seated sadness. James also provides a strong performance, embodying Sarah’s curiosity and sense of isolation.

Written by Justin Piasecki, ‘Relay’ features a well-crafted script that balances tension and character development, while Mackenzie expertly maintains the film’s pacing.

While the film’s climax bears a conventional vibe compared to its earlier intensity, it still provides an engaging conclusion. ‘Relay’ showcases Mackenzie’s filmmaking prowess and is a project to watch from the director known for ‘Hell or High Water.’

‘Relay’ opened in theaters on August 22 and is rated R for language, with a runtime of 1 hour and 52 minutes.