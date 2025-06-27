The 1975 Roars Back at Glastonbury After a Year Off

GLASTONBURY, England — The 1975 kicked off their first performance in over a year at Glastonbury on June 27, captivating the crowd with their energetic show. Lead singer Matty Healy engaged fans, asking, “How have you guys been?” before diving into their hit song, “Love Me.” Despite not playing since March 2024, the band’s energy was palpable.

The group performed a selection of their greatest hits, opening with “Happiness” and quickly transitioning to new favorites like “She’s American.” The audience erupted in cheers as they headlined for the first time, with reports indicating they spent four times their festival fee on a specially designed set.

Elsewhere on the grounds, Lucy Taylor Smith, known as Self Esteem, delighted fans at the Park Stage, dressed in a black-and-white ensemble accompanied by a chorus of dancers. The crowd buzzed to her songs “Mother” and “69” from her latest album, “A Complicated Woman,” before shifting to older favorites.

On the Other Stage, Loyle Carner expressed his mix of feelings—overwhelmed and excited—about headlining. He shared that his recent album, “Hopefully!” came out just in time for the festival. “I know this is a special opportunity,” the artist said with palpable emotion.

Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes brought excitement and nostalgia, featuring special video messages from Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson during his set, which included hits like “Woo Hah” and “Look At Me Now.” He emphasized, “We represent that real hip-hop culture.”

Biffy Clyro wrapped up their main stage set with the crowd chanting and cheering for their popular song, “Many of Horror,” signaling an evening filled with musical magic.

At the Pyramid Stage, veteran artist Alanis Morissette received loud applause as she performed songs from her iconic album, “Jagged Little Pill,” celebrating its recent 30th anniversary. The atmosphere buzzed with fans singing along.

The festival also showcased emerging artists like PinkPantheress, who was met with a packed audience, eager for her anticipated tracks, after canceling an earlier set. Rapper Denzel Curry had the crowd energized with plans to present both new and familiar hits.

Alongside the entertainment, Chief Superintendent Olly Cosgrove from Avon and Somerset Police spoke about the event’s low crime rates, stating, “It’s a lovely event, there’s very little crime.”

As night fell, the festival shone bright with music and camaraderie, drawing thousands to Worthy Farm for this annual celebration of sound.