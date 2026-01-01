Rob Gronkowski Claims He’s Never Spent NFL Salary in Recent Podcast

Amherst, New York – Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, known for his four Super Bowl wins, recently revealed in a podcast that he has “technically” never spent any of the money he earned during his career. The 36-year-old, who played professionally from 2010 until his retirement in 2022, discussed this surprising financial discipline during a December 30 podcast appearance.

Gronkowski explained that his commitment to saving began with his first $50,000 bonus from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. “You’ve got to pay him back over time, the first 50 grand you made,” Gronkowski stated. He added that he invested that money wisely by buying a car and covering his living expenses in New England.

Throughout his time in the NFL, Gronkowski maintained a frugal lifestyle, even choosing to share an apartment with a roommate while playing professionally. “I didn’t know how long the NFL was gonna last,” he shared, emphasizing that he has always prioritized saving his NFL salary. “Technically, I have not spent any of my NFL money,” he reiterated.

Since retiring, Gronkowski has made a seamless transition to a career in broadcasting, joining Fox Sports alongside former teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. He continues to keep busy, collaborating with various brands and participating in public appearances.

In his personal life, Gronkowski is linked to model Camille Kostek, who noted recently that their busy schedules are an exciting new chapter for them both. “We’re always keeping busy, but it’s fun,” she said. Kostek, however, will be out of the country this New Year’s Eve, leaving Gronkowski to co-host the New Year’s special solo.

As he prepares for the show, Gronkowski revealed his hope to one day host alongside comedian Kevin Hart, expressing admiration for his humor. “He brings the juice to the table like no other,” Gronkowski said.

Reflecting on his broadcasting career, Gronkowski fondly recalls a memorable New Year’s past, where he performed his signature spike move on a LEGO bust of Steve Harvey during a live broadcast. “That’s gonna live with me forever,” he remarked, reminding fans that even in retirement, he brings energy and entertainment to every appearance.